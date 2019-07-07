Brazdeikis signed a multi-year contract with the Knicks on Saturday.

Brazdeikis, the 47th overall pick in June's draft, will assume a spot on the 15-man roster and should thus be well-positioned to make the team. The 20-year-old, who is currently suited up for the Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League entry, will likely struggle to find meaningful minutes as a second-round rookie given the glut of forward options on the roster.