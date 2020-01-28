Brazdeikis posted 30 points (13-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Monday's G League win over Raptors 905.

The rookie second-round pick continues to tear up the G League, as he's averaging 20.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while hitting 48.3 percent of field goals. Brazdeikis is on a two-way contract and has already been called up to the big club multiple times.