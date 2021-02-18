Brazdeikis posted 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 123-115 loss to G League Long Island.

Much like last season, Brazdeikis has been G League Westchester's top player so far. He's averaged 24 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while hitting 51.4 percent of field goals and 35.6 percent of three-pointers.