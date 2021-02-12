Brazdeikis (ankle) didn't suit up in Thursday's 118-106 win over G league Greensboro, freelance basketball journalist Adam Zagoria reports.
Brazdeikis was electric in the G League opener, producing 28 points and 15 rebounds. He finished second on the team in scoring behind Jared Harper in that contest, and now both players are sidelined with ankle injuries.
