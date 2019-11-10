Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Recalled from G League
Brazdeikis was recalled from the Westchester on Sunday.
The 20-year-old was assigned to the G League on Saturday but quickly rejoins New York since Mitchell Robinson (concussion) is out at least the next two games. Brazdeikis played four minutes in both of his NBA appearances this season, totaling four points and one assist.
