Brazdeikis recorded 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 130-124 win over G League Erie.

Brazdeikis struggled with a couple of injuries in the G League bubble, but he was outstanding when he was on the court. The 22-year-old registered 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while connecting on 46.8 percent of his field goals. The 2019 second-round pick hasn't been able to get his footing at the NBA level, but he'll undoubtedly return to a depth role with the Knicks soon.