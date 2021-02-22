Brazdeikis posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 125-118 loss to G League Austin.

Brazdeikis paced G League Westchester in rebounds, and he was one of six players to hit double digits in scoring. The 22-year-old continues to be dominant with the G League affiliate, although his three-point percentage (28.1 percent) is a bit of a letdown.