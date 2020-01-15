Play

Brazdeikis was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.

Brazdeikis has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in 12 games for the Westchester Knicks and posting averages of 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes. He'll serve as wing depth during his time with the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories