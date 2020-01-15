Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Rejoins big club
Brazdeikis was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Brazdeikis has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in 12 games for the Westchester Knicks and posting averages of 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.7 minutes. He'll serve as wing depth during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...