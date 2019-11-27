The Knicks recalled Brazdeikis on Wednesday from the G League's Westchester Knicks.

The rookie second-round pick is back with the parent club after starting Tuesday in Westchester's 109-95 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Brazdeikis put up nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes in the contest.