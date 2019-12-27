Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Returns to G League
Brazdeikis was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Brazdeikis was recalled by the Knicks on Monday and saw one minute of action during Thursday's win over the Nets, but he'll now make his way back to the G League. The 20-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes over nine games with Westchester this season.
