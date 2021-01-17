Brazdeikis recorded one assist in three minutes of a 105-75 win against Boston on Sunday.
Brazdeikis recorded his first assist of the season against Boston. The second year man has appeared in just four games this year, and never played more than three minutes even in blow outs. The Knicks play the Magic on Monday.
