Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sent back to Westchester
Brazdeikis was assigned to Westchester on Monday.
The 2019 47th overall pick continues to bounce between the Knicks and their G-League affiliate. He's seen limited action for New York, averaging 1.5 points and 0.3 assists in 3.5 minutes across four games.
