The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

In his second professional season, Brazdeikis hasn't been able to crack head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, appearing in just four of the Knicks' 21 games to date while playing no more than three minutes in any contest. He'll report to the G League bubble in Orlando and should see meaningful run with Westchester throughout February.