The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
In his second professional season, Brazdeikis hasn't been able to crack head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, appearing in just four of the Knicks' 21 games to date while playing no more than three minutes in any contest. He'll report to the G League bubble in Orlando and should see meaningful run with Westchester throughout February.
More News
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sees floor against Boston•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Thrives again in G League•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Massive all-around performance•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Stacks up 29 points•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Recalled by Knicks•
-
Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Returns to G League•