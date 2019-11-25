Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Sent to G League
The Knicks assigned Brazdeikis to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Brazdeikis will presumably suit up for Westchester's next game Tuesday versus the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before reporting back to the NBA team in Toronto for its matchup Wednesday with the Raptors. The rookie second-round pick has only seen action in four games with New York this season, topping out at four minutes in those appearances.
