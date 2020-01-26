Brazdeikis posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

This was Brazdeikis' first game back from a short stint with the big club, and he was Westchester's top performer. The 21-year-old will likely earn more call-ups soon with more outings like this, as he's averaged 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the G League.