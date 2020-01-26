Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Stacks up 29 points
Brazdeikis posted 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.
This was Brazdeikis' first game back from a short stint with the big club, and he was Westchester's top performer. The 21-year-old will likely earn more call-ups soon with more outings like this, as he's averaged 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the G League.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.