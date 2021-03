Brazdeikis (back) recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 122-120 loss to G League Agua Caliente.

Brazdeikis missed Tuesday's loss to G League Memphis with a back injury, but he showed no ill effects Thursday, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. That's been standard for the 22-year-old forward. He's the G League squad's MVP with 20.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.