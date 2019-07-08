Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Team-high scoring tally in loss
Brazeikis poured in 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during the Knicks' 105-100 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
The 2019 second-round pick knotted the game at 96-96 with 24 seconds remaining by draining a clutch three-pointer, and he ultimately paced all scorers in the contest. Brazdeikis figures to have an uphill battle for any meaningful minutes during the upcoming season, but he'll look to continue making a strong case throughout the balance of summer league play.
