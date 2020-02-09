Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Thrives again in G League
Brazdeikis provided 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 46 minutes Saturday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 124-120 triple-overtime loss to the Canton Charge.
Even after trading away Marcus Morris to the Clippers on Thursday, the Knicks still aren't ready to feed Brazdeikis minutes at the NBA level. As a result, Brazdeikis should continue to receive ample playing time in the G League, where he's been one of Westchester's more productive players this season. Through 18 G League outings, Brazdeikis is averaging 22.4 points (on 49.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 34.6 minutes.
