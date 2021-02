Brazdeikis provided 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 127-115 loss to G League Raptors 905.

Brazdeikis is typically one of G League Westchester's top performers. He averaged 21.9 points per game with a 47.9 field-goal percentage before Saturday's game, so this was a major dropoff for the 22-year-old. Nevertheless, he'll continue to be a fixture in the starting five down the stretch.