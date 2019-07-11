Brazdeikis finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

Brazdeikis had a big game for the Knicks, rounding out his stat line with a well-balanced effort. The former All-Big Ten selection has displayed his prowess for three-point shooting in his last three contests, going 8-of-14 from long range. He shot 39.1 percent from deep last season at Michigan.