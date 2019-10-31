Brazdeikis remained on the bench Wednesday and is yet to see any action for the Knicks.

Brazdeikis has not left the bench for the Knicks and appears as though he is going to struggle to move into the rotation. The Knicks acquired a heap of veterans in the offseason, meaning Brazdeikis is buried on the depth chart. With that being said, the Knicks are likely going to be playing for draft picks within mere months and Brazdeikis could be let out to play in that situation. As of now, however, he can be left on waivers in all formats.