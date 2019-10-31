Knicks' Ignas Brazdeikis: Yet to feature for the Knicks
Brazdeikis remained on the bench Wednesday and is yet to see any action for the Knicks.
Brazdeikis has not left the bench for the Knicks and appears as though he is going to struggle to move into the rotation. The Knicks acquired a heap of veterans in the offseason meaning Brazdeikis is buried on the depth chart. With that being said, the Knicks are likely going to be playing for draft picks within mere months and Brazdeikis could be let out to play in that situation. As of now, however, he can be left on waivers in all formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.