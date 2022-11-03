Quickley registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Hawks.

Quickley was averaging just 4.3 rebounds over his first six games of the season, but he erupted for 16 rebounds and continues to contribute in the assist column. It would be unfair to expect this type of rebounding production out of Quickley moving forward, but he continues to prove that he can add value for fantasy managers in a bench role.