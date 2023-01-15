Quickley finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Pistons.

Quickley led the Knicks second unit in scoring while finishing as one of five New York players in double-figures in scoring. Quickley has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in 14 straight games.