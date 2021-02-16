Quickley registered 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Quickley has been a useful weapon off the bench for the Knicks, but he has been putting up better numbers in the scoring column of late -- he has registered 16 or more points in three straight contests despite not logging more than 22 minutes in any of those appearances. Quickley has yet to start a game but has been impressive on a limited role as the Knicks' backup point guard. He should have decent upside on most nights, though at some point he's likely to regress scoring-wise.