Quickley finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 105-75 win over the Celtics.

Though he remains stuck in a bench role behind Elfrid Payton, Quickley has made a case for a larger role with his play over the past three games. During that stretch, the rookie is averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 triples, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes. Expect some level of regression, however; he's shooting an unsustainable 52.3 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three-point range over those three games, and the Knicks backcourt will become more crowded when Alec Burks (ankle) likely returns at some point during the upcoming week.