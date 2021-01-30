Quickley posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Quickley has scored in double digits in six of his last nine games, but he has reached the 25-point mark in two of his last three contests and has been one of the Knicks' top players over the last few games. If he keeps this up, he might secure the starting role over Elfrid Payton sooner than later -- and that would only boost his value going forward. Quickley is averaging 12.0 points per game across 15 appearances this month.