Quickley (ankle) is available and will come off the bench Tuesday against the Wizards, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old was considered probable due to a sore left ankle and will come off the bench with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) rejoining the lineup after a five-game absence. Quickley should still be heavily involved as a reserve since Derrick Rose (conditioning) remains sidelined.