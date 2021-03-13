Quickley (groin) is available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.
Quickley tested out his injury during pregame warmups, and he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's matchup. Quickley should see plenty of run against the Thunder on Saturday with both Elfrid Payton (hamstring) and Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable.
