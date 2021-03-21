Quickley will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After missing Thursday's game against Orlando due to an ankle injury, Quickley will return to action and slot back into the lineup at point guard with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) still sidelined. In his first career start against Brooklyn last Monday, Quickley posted 21 points in 34 minutes. He followed up with 13 points and three assists in 26 minutes against the Sixers on Tuesday.