Quickley scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in a 123-115 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Quickley was just the second Knick to have scored double digits in both halves on Sunday, shooting an impressive 6-for-9 in the second half alone.The rookie has impressed recently, scoring 25 or more points in three of his last four outings. The hope for fantasy owners is that Quickley moves into a starting role soon as he's scored at the same rate as Elfrid Payton while playing 10 fewer minutes per game.