Quickley will come off the bench Saturday against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jalen Brunson (illness) is back in the lineup, so Quickley will resume a bench role. Over his past 10 appearances as a reserve, the guard has averaged 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.3 minutes.

