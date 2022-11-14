Quickley finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and three steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 loss to the Thunder.

Quickley scored 16 of his season-high 24 points and recorded all five of his assists in 17 second-half minutes. It was the first time he scored more than 10 points in a game since Nov. 2. The 23-year-old has made just 36.8 percent of his shots and 28.0 percent of his three-point tries through the season's first 13 games.