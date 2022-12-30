Quickley recorded 36 points (12-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 loss to San Antonio.

Quickley went off for a career-high 36 points despite the loss, cashing in after he assumed the starting role. Despite his playing time going up and down all season, Quickley har remained on the standard league radar. However, he has now scored double-digits in six straight games, three of which have been at least 20 points. Until we get word that Jalen Brunson (hip) is returning, Quickley should be rostered in all formats.