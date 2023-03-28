Quickley ended with 40 points (14-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 137-115 win over the Rockets.

With Jalen Brunson (hand) sidelined, Quickley stepped up with a career-best scoring effort. The third-year guard has started seven of the last 11 games, and in those starts he's reached 25 points five times while averaging 26.3 points, 5.7 boards, 5.4 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.4 steals. If Brunson misses additional time, Quickley should be viewed as a must-start fantasy option.