Quickley dropped 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

The rookie set a career-high with his 19 points. The breakout game was a welcomed sight as he had only scored a total 10 points on 2-of-24 shooting. Quickley played in the second most minutes off the bench Wednesday only behind Kevin Knox, who had a good game himself.