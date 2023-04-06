Quickley recorded 39 points (14-26 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 win over the Pacers.

He torched the shorthanded Pacers, who gave up 30 or more points to three different Knicks players. Quickley led the way in the scoring column, drilling a season-high seven triples in the process. The 23-year-old has been on a tear over the last six games, averaging 27.3 points and 6.3 assists while knocking down 47.7 percent of his three-point attempts. With Julius Randle (ankle) having recently bene shut down with an injury and Jalen Brunson also being in and out of the lineup of late, Quickley has been a top-25 player in nine-category leagues over the last two weeks.