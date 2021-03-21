Quickley (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

An ankle issue kept Quickley on the sideline for Thursday's game against Orlando, but he'll return to action Sunday and could be back in the starting lineup with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) still sidelined. In a pair of starts last week Monday and Tuesday, Quickley averaged 17.0 points and 2.5 made three-pointers in 30.0 minutes.