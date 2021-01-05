Quickley put up 16 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes off the bench Monday in the Knicks' 113-108 win over the Hawks.

After checking into the contest with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter, Quickley playing 15 consecutive minutes while helping the Knicks claw back from an 11-point deficit before heading back to the bench with 42 seconds remaining. The Knicks' decision to play Quickley over veteran Elfrid Payton for much of that stretch speaks to the goodwill the 21-year-old has already established with head coach Tom Thibodeau, who has historically been reluctant to trust rookies with major roles. Thibodeau didn't suggest after the game that Quickley's strong outing would earn him a major uptick in minutes moving forward, but the No. 25 overall pick is at least worth keeping on a watchlist, especially if the 4-3 Knicks' season starts to go sideways.