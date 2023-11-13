Quickley registered 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and nine assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-107 win over Charlotte.

As has been the case often since the start of last season, Quickley thrived off the bench and was able to generate instant offense and playmaking despite not being a starter. He ended just one assist away from recording a double-double, and he has been a consistent scorer for the Knicks, putting up 10 or more points in all but one of his outings while averaging 24.3 minutes per game.