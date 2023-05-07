Head coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Quickley (ankle) is day-to-day after spraining his ankle during Saturday's Game 3 loss to Miami, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Quickly posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes before suffering the injury, and given the severity of the issue, it wouldn't be surprising to see the backup point guard sidelined for at least one contest. When asked if Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose could crack the rotation in Quickley's potential absence, Thibodeau said, "everything's on the table. We'll see how it unfolds," per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York.