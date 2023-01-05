Quickley supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 win over San Antonio.

Quickley has refused to let up since assuming a starting role, and he put up 15 points for a second straight game in Wednesday's victory. The guard has been asked to shoulder a heavy workload since Dec. 27, averaging 43.2 minutes to go along with 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances.