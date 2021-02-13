Quickley went for 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes off the bench during the Knicks' 109-91 win over the Wizards.
After totaling 12 points in his previous two games, Quickley's performance Friday was a welcome sight. Still, he's managed to shoot under forty percent in three straight games and is just 3-for-13 from distance in those games. Quickley has not contributed much else stat sheet wise either, failing to record more three rebounds or three assists in five straight games.
