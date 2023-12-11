Watch Now:

Quickley is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to right knee inflammation.

Quickley was a late addition to the injury report, joining Jalen Brunson (ankle). Coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Brunson would be good to go, but both point guard's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.

