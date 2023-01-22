Quickley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors with left knee soreness.
Quickley was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Sunday's 6 p.m. ET opening tip. If Quickley is sidelined, head coach Tom Thibodeau could hand more minutes to reserve guard Miles McBride and/or open up a rotation spot for Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier or Cam Reddish.
