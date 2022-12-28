Quickley provided 13 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 51 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to the Mavericks.
Quickley struggled badly with his shot since he needed 21 field goals just to score 13 points, but he stood out as a facilitator en route to posting a personal best in the assists department. Quickley has started just two games this season, but he's a valuable fantasy performer even if he comes off the bench. To note, he has scored in double digits in five games in a row, averaging 16.2 points per tilt in that span.
