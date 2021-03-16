Quickley posted 21 points (6-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists during Monday's loss to Brooklyn.

Quickley made his first career start in this one and he didn't disappoint. The rookie tallied at least 20 points for a second straight game while scoring in double figures for a seventh time over the past eight games. Although the Kentucky product struggled from three, he still made a major impact and took care of the ball in his 34 minutes. Quickly has totaled just three turnovers over the last four contests.