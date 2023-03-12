Quickley provided 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Clippers.

Quickley moved into the starting lineup Saturday, filling in for Jalen Brunson who continues to battle a foot injury. After struggling in Thursday's loss to the Kings, Quickley bounced back, putting up his third double-double of the season. Despite Thursday's lackluster effort, Quickley has been a top-50 player over the past two weeks, arguably the best stretch of his young career. His track record would indicate he could slow down at some point but until then, he should be rostered in all formats.