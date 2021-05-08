Quickley (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Clippers.
Quickley is expected to miss a second straight game due to a sprained left ankle. With both him and Alec Burks (knee) doubtful, more minutes could be available for Derrick Rose, Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox.
