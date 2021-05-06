Quickley (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns.

Quickley is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Alec Burks is also doubtful due to his lingering left knee contusion. While averaging 19.6 minutes per game this season, Quickley has played a key role for the Knicks off the bench. If he can't go Friday, Derrick Rose could soak up some of those opportunities.